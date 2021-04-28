Advertisement

Great Wolf Lodge looking to hire dozens of ‘Pack Members’ in Colorado Springs

A photo of Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs taken on 8/17/20.
A photo of Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs taken on 8/17/20.(Mike Petkash KKTV)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Great Wolf Lodge is expected to hire nearly 2,000 new employees across the country in the near future, including dozens of jobs in Colorado Springs.

There will be a hiring event in Colorado Springs on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 9494 Federal Dr. The company is seeking out 61 new “pack members” in Colorado Springs to include lifeguards, housekeeping positions along with food and beverage roles being the greatest need. In addition to insider access to the pools and slides, Pack Member perks and benefits include medical packages, vacation, and parental leave.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled by texting the phrase “GREATWOLFEVENT” to 2500.  Additionally, a small number of walk-up appointments will be accommodated at each location.

Click here to search jobs online nationwide.

