Fountain pastor facing child sex assault charges

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The Fountain Police Department says it was tipped off last week regarding an alleged child sex assault involving a pastor at New Jerusalem Missionary Church. Pastor Kevin Daniels Sr., 52, turned himself in Tuesday.

Investigators are now asking anyone who has information in the case or was a victim themselves to call Sgt. Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Daniels faces charges of sexual assault on a child under 15 by one in a position of trust. Court records show the alleged offenses took place over a period of time between Feb. 1, 2021 and April 18.

According to a bio on the church website, Daniels has been an ordained minister since 1999 and has been in the Colorado Springs area since 2009. The bio states he served as the Fountain Police Department chaplain; the police department confirms he held that role until last year.

