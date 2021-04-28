Advertisement

EU to hold hearing in case against AstraZeneca

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s executive branch says the first hearing in its legal case against coronavirus vaccine-maker AstraZeneca will take place in a Brussels court on May 26.

The European Commission says it’s taking the British-Swedish firm to court for failing to respect the vaccine delivery commitments in its contract with the 27-nation bloc.

AstraZeneca’s contract with the EU, which the Commission signed on behalf of the member countries last August, foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries.

The company had hoped to deliver 80 million doses in the first quarter of 2021, but only 30 million were sent. According to the Commission, the drugmaker is now set to provide 70 million doses in the second quarter, rather than the 180 million it had promised.

AstraZeneca says it will “strongly defend” itself in court.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Attendance will be limited as Biden gives his first presidential address to Congress

— India’s death toll passes 200,000 as the country endures its darkest chapter of the pandemic yet

— Vaccination teams in Italy visit homebound to give vaccine shots

— Samsung heirs’ inheritance plan includes a specialized hospital for treating infectious disease

___

— Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 back open following a crash in Colorado Springs
Stock photo of police lights.
Explosives unit called to a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday night
Adre Baroz, nicknamed "Psycho," was the suspect in a nation-wide manhunt after the remains of...
Man known as ‘Psycho’ faces new charges in connection with the murder of a Colorado woman
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in northern El Paso County.
Firefighters quickly contain house fire near Fox Run Regional Park in El Paso County
Missing teen Hermione “Manny” Torres.
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, source says
In this April 14, 2021 image provided by Wing LLC., Girl Scouts Alice Goerlich, right, and...
Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia drone deliveries
Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed by Chicago PD in March.
Chicago braces for release of another police shooting video
The family of a California man who died in police custody says he was murdered after seeing the...
Graphic: Video shows Latino man pinned by Calif. cops before he dies
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Judge denies requests for body camera video of man killed by deputies in N.C.