CU, UCCS, CSU and CSU-Pueblo are requiring COVID-19 vaccination for students, faculty and staff for fall semester

DENVER (KKTV) - Many of Colorado’s major universities are now requiring students, staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The University of Colorado Boulder made the announcement on Wednesday. Click here to read more on CU’s announcement.

CSU made a similar announcement the same day. Click here for more information on CSU and CSU-Pueblo.

Earlier this week, Colorado College stated everyone on campus would need to be fully vaccinated for the fall semester.

The #CSUSystem announced today that @CSUPueblo and @ColoradoStateU will require vaccines for students and employees for the Fall 2021 semester. For the full announcement, visit https://t.co/7DDJQzQhgG. pic.twitter.com/mEnFW1iInr — Colorado State University System (@CSUSystem) April 28, 2021

“After conferring with the presidents of the two campuses, CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank today announced the new requirements, which will be finalized by the Board of Governors of the CSU System when it meets on May 6,” part of a release from the CSU System reads. “This requirement is conditioned upon full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

There are exemptions to the vaccine requirement under state and federal law. For a list of Frequently Asked Questions about vaccines and vaccine requirements, click here.

“In support of the university’s commitment to health and safety, CU Boulder will require faculty, staff and students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall 2021 semester,” part of a news release from CU reads. “This is in alignment with the decision to institute this requirement for the CU System and will enable the campus to more fully return to a traditional campus experience for the fall 2021 semester. CU Boulder will develop a process for obtaining a medical or non-medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement. More information is forthcoming on the exemption process and requirements.”

