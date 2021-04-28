COVID-19 case rates in Colorado children skyrocketing

DENVER (KKTV) - A troubling new trend is emerging as more and more adults are getting vaccinated in Colorado.

Coronavirus case rates are skyrocketing among children, particularly those 11-17.

“We’re really seeing our most rapid increase in the state among middle school and high school students,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “Their rate is much higher than what we’re seeing on average for adults in this stage, and the increase we’re seeing is pretty steep at this point.”

In El Paso County -- where case rates are high and vaccinations low compared to other large counties in Colorado -- there are 24 active outbreaks at schools, more than any other setting.

Pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Sean O’Leary of Children’s Colorado said he believes that while transmission can happen at school, community spread is a bigger factor.

“We have seen a little bit of a decrease in the mitigation measures that we’ve all been doing in terms of relaxing certain things, you know, more restaurants are open, people are doing more things, maybe less wearing of masks. Some of those things are playing a role in the overall numbers,” he told 11 News reporter Catherine Silver. “... School in general is a pretty safe place to be relative to the surrounding community, but if you’re having a lot of cases in the community as we’ve seen in these last several weeks, you’re going to see cases and outbreaks in schools as well.”

Sports, too, factor in some.

“Certainly indoor sports more than outdoor sports. So, that’s playing a bit of a role.”

And also the fact that children under 16 are the only part of the population not eligible for vaccines.

“It’s simply a result of vaccinated parents returning to a lifestyle of more socialization and openness, but of course bringing their unvaccinated children with them,” Gov. Jared Polis commented in a news conference Tuesday.

That too many people who are eligible are opting not to get vaccinated right now is also a notable factor.

“When you’ve got a large percentage of the population not even eligible to get vaccinated, meanwhile there’s a lot of people who are eligible who have not gotten vaccinated, it just makes it that much more challenging to get to that herd immunity threshold,” O’Leary said.

Until we reach herd immunity, the coronavirus can still run rampant in our community. And while COVID-19 is usually not serious in children, that doesn’t mean it’s never serious.

“We all know that this is not a severe disease in children as it is in adults, and particularly older adults, but it’s also not correct to say that it’s completely benign in children,” O’Leary said.

Several school districts in the state are partnering with providers to increase access to vaccines for teens 16 and over. School District 60 in Pueblo is hosting vaccine clinics at its high schools in the next few weeks to encourage eligible students to get the vaccine. The El Paso County Health Department is working on opportunities for local students. The Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs offers vaccine clinics for teens.

Vaccine makers are currently studying the safety and effectiveness of the available COVID-19 vaccines in children.

