Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon in Colorado on Tuesday.

The rockslide happened on Colorado 119 and was announced just before 7 p.m. by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday and impacts a stretch of the road from Boulder to the top of the canyon in Nederland, about 15 miles.

The sheriff’s office recommends the public utilize CoTrip.org for updates and alternate routes.

No injuries were reported in the rockslide.

Boulder Canyon is closed from the base in Boulder to the top of the canyon in Nederland due to a large rockslide near mile marker 33. This will be a prolonged closure due to the amount and size of the debris on the road that needs to be cleared. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/74Q9eKFcO3 — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 28, 2021

