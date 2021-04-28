Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon in Colorado on Tuesday.
The rockslide happened on Colorado 119 and was announced just before 7 p.m. by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday and impacts a stretch of the road from Boulder to the top of the canyon in Nederland, about 15 miles.
The sheriff’s office recommends the public utilize CoTrip.org for updates and alternate routes.
No injuries were reported in the rockslide.
