3,147 COVID-19 vaccines administered out of nearly 15,000 available appointments at the Broadmoor World Arena last week

COVID-19 case rates vs. vaccination rates in Colorado (4/27/21)
COVID-19 case rates vs. vaccination rates in Colorado (4/27/21)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mass vaccination sites in El Paso and Pueblo Counties were far from filling all open appointments last week.

According to Centura Health, between April 19 and April 26 there were 14,7000 available vaccine appointments at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. The arena serves as a mass vaccination site. Of those available appointments, only 3,137 vaccines were administered.

In Pueblo County, FEMA has taken over the operation at the mass vaccination site at the State Fairgrounds. FEMA tells 11 News 138 people were vaccinated at the site on Sunday. On Monday they vaccinated 325 people.

“As vaccine becomes readily available and more locations are offering a COVID-19 vaccine option, mass vaccine sites across the country are seeing fewer people,” a message from Julie Brooks the IMAT External Affairs Officer for FEMA Region 8 reads. “The days of large numbers and long lines are gone, thankfully. We can now focus on smaller numbers and harder to reach members of the community.”

According to statistics shared by State health officials on Tuesday, COVID-19 case rates are the highest where vaccination rates are the lowest. El Paso County has the highest case rates and the lowest vaccination rate, according to recent data presented in a news conference held by Gov. Jared Polis.

“It’s not a resistance to vaccine issue,” Gov. Polis said. “It is what you might call a hesitancy or laziness issue. It’s people who, and we know this from research, they will get the vaccine, but it’s not immediate in their minds. They’re thinking ‘I’ll get it in the future, maybe in a month, maybe two months.’ Maybe some indefinite date.”

Click here for information on where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado.

