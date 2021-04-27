Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly tracks storm producing multiple tornadoes in eastern Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly is tracking a storm on the east side of Colorado that has produced multiple tornadoes.

Just after 4 p.m. Kelly captured multiple tornadoes in Cheyenne County west of Kit Carson.

We will have a livestream in this article while his signal is available.

Follow Eric on Facebook through Colorado Storm Chasers by clicking here.

Click here for the latest forecast from KKTV.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday's Most Wanted for the week of April 26, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 26
Adre Baroz, nicknamed "Psycho," was the suspect in a nation-wide manhunt after the remains of...
Man known as ‘Psycho’ faces new charges in connection with the murder of a Colorado woman
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Stepmom in Gannon Stauch murder loses access to jail library, complicating her defense
Police car with lights
Bomb fragments found after explosion in northeast Springs
Missing teen Hermione “Manny” Torres.
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
BREAKING: Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening
Football
Rural Colorado schools consider own athletic association
Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
FBI starts probe into death of Black man killed by deputies
A woman is offering a reward for the return of her wedding ring.
11 News viewers help reunite woman with a wedding ring she lost in downtown Colorado Springs