WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly tracks storm producing multiple tornadoes in eastern Colorado
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly is tracking a storm on the east side of Colorado that has produced multiple tornadoes.
Just after 4 p.m. Kelly captured multiple tornadoes in Cheyenne County west of Kit Carson.
