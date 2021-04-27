WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly tracks storm producing multiple tornadoes in eastern Colorado

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly is tracking a storm on the east side of Colorado that has produced multiple tornadoes.

Just after 4 p.m. Kelly captured multiple tornadoes in Cheyenne County west of Kit Carson.

We will have a livestream in this article while his signal is available.

Landspout still in progress courtesy of @COStormChasers rural SE Lincoln / Cheyenne county #cowx pic.twitter.com/1zsTYWI2Rg — Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) April 27, 2021

