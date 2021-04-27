Advertisement

Police: Suspect assaults officer following downtown Springs crime spree

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a busy night for one Colorado Springs man, whose alleged criminal misadventures spanned a busy Springs street and a business before getting in a scuffle with officers.

The suspect first drew police attention Monday evening when he was allegedly seen in the middle of Platte and Wahsatch trying to climb into passing cars.

“At 7 p.m., AMR was in the area ... when they observed a suspect in the middle of the street and approaching vehicles trying to enter the vehicles. Meanwhile, another caller notified CSPD of an attempted carjacking involving the same suspect,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The suspect then ambled over to a nearby business, where witnesses said he started challenging customers to fights.

When police pulled up, the suspect tried to fight them off.

“A brief struggle ensued, in which the suspect punched and kicked the officer before the suspect was detained,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect’s activities earned him a trip to jail. The officer was not seriously hurt and able to finish his shift.

Police identified the suspect as Thomas Whalen.

