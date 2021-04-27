Students, staff, and faculty required to get vaccinated against COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CC Letter) - The following is a letter shared by Colorado College on April 26:

Dear Campus Community,

Thank you for all that you are doing to support one another throughout this challenging year. Over the past 13 months we have been relying upon science, data, our Scientific Advisory Group, our national medical consultants, and our public health partners on our action plan for COVID-19 protocols, testing, and vaccination to keep our community safe. Those efforts are successful, resulting in a lower rate of COVID-19 at CC than in the surrounding community. Your efforts have made this possible.

Based on science, it’s clear that all our faculty, staff, and students will be most protected if everyone is vaccinated. We hosted our first campus vaccination clinic on April 17, with hundreds of campus community members and their families receiving the vaccine that day. More on-campus clinics are coming. These are great strides.

CC is at its best when our distinctive liberal arts education can be delivered in person, when students and professors can exchange ideas and concepts together in classes and field study, when student organizations, clubs, and athletes can gather, engage, practice, and achieve together. Our staff can better support the college’s mission and our students when they can be on campus, in a safe work environment.

We plan to resume full in-person teaching and learning, co-curricular activities, and the performances, lectures, and events we have missed so much this year, with the appropriate public-health safeguards in place and fewer of the restrictions that hamper our mental and social wellbeing. Aiming for high vaccination rates among CC community members is the best approach to take from a broader public health perspective and may mitigate some of the mental health impacts of the pandemic.

To achieve this, with the recommendation of the Scientific Advisory Group, Colorado College will require all students, faculty, and staff who are living, learning, working on and accessing campus for the 2021-22 academic year to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. All members of the campus community will be required to provide proof of vaccination or exemption by Aug. 1. More information on the process will be provided soon. We will work with students who may have limitations on accessing vaccinations. If you have questions or concerns about vaccines or the vaccination process, speak to your healthcare provider.

Vaccinated students will have an easier entry to campus this fall because we will be able to loosen arrival protocols for them. Students now living locally are encouraged to get their vaccinations before the school year ends.

CC will host the second on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 8, 8 a.m.-noon at Cornerstone Arts Center. This clinic will be open to CC campus community members, their families, and members of the broader community. Mark your calendar now and make your appointment using this link. This clinic is an option for those who need their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, or those who need their first dose. Email msantos@coloradocollege.edu if you have questions. See this list for other locations in El Paso County.

We know that not everyone can be vaccinated against COVID-19 right now; please seek the advice of your healthcare provider. High vaccination rates among the CC community will also help to protect unvaccinated people. We will consider requests for exemptions for medical, religious, and personal reasons. Details on how to request an exemption will be provided soon.

Making this decision now allows us to plan for and look forward to our in-person fall. Full vaccination as a community will allow us to move past the great challenges of the pandemic and return safely to the CC we know and love — providing personal attention, unequaled academic experiences, and a supportive, enriching learning and working environment. Thank you for helping us make that a reality.

See our FAQs for more information. If you have additional questions please contact covid19@coloradocollege.edu.