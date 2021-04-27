Second COVID Shot: Common questions answered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lot of people are getting vaccinated in Colorado now that anyone 16 and up is eligible. And, a lot of people have questions about their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot.

KKTV 11 News reached out to the experts at Matthews-Vu Medical Group and UCHealth to get answers to some of the most common questions.

Is it common to have a reaction? Will my reaction be worse than my first dose?

Doctors say most people experience soreness at the site of the injection. Beyond that, any symptoms and side effects can vary.

“When we look at how common it is to have a side effect we have very wide range of numbers,” said Dr. Adam Robinson with Matthews-Vu Medical Group. “From the early studies of the vaccine population it was 1/3 to 50%. Now we can see some as low as 15% to the highest 75%. The key is not everyone has side effects. If you get a side effect the most common side effects are mild, go away within a day or two, and it’s possible you may not get any side effects.”

“There’s a spectrum,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention at UCHealth. “Some people had no symptoms, and so you’re worrying about some things that may not even happen....Younger people seem to have more reactions than older people. That probably is something to do with just their immune system being more robust.”

What can I do to prepare for my first or second dose?

“Hydration. Number one, drink a lot of water,” said Dr. Robinson. “Whatever you normally drink, double it or increase it by 50% and go into your vaccine well hydrated. So, spend the day before, the day of, and the day after drinking a lot of water and then making sure you have a good healthy diet with all of your vitamins and minerals, get good sleep, and have your acetaminophen and your ibuprofen ready in case you have some of those mild side effects.”

“You do want to make sure that you’ve had something to eat, you’ve had something to drink,” said Dr. Barron. “If you’re taking medications, take your medications. I think a lot of people got a little off kilter worrying about the shot and they forgot there was all these normal things you do.”

Is skipping my second dose an option?

“It’s not something we would recommend,” said Dr. Barron. “The first dose certainly gives you a good level of protection, but it is not at the 95% that we’ve been talking about. It’s anywhere between 50 to 70%. Some people would say, ‘Well, I’ll take my chances,’ but we do know people get sick between the first and second dose because you don’t have the full effect of the immunity.”

“The Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines are two doses series,” said Dr. Robinson. “That’s what we study. That’s how they manufactured them and that’s what we continue to study and learn about, and so it’s best if we stick with that schedule.”

What are the most common side effects from the vaccine?

”The most common side effects we see are fatigue, muscle aches, fevers, chills, some nausea, and headaches,” said Dr. Robinson. “Most of the symptoms last one or two days and then they go away and you’re back to your normal health.”

“Most people will notice the first shot mainly arm soreness, but after the second shot is one more of the systemic symptoms seem to kick in,” said Dr. Barron.

What if I get COVID-19 or if I am exposed to COVID-19 between doses?

“You obviously want to follow the recommendations from the health department regarding staying home and being isolated for the 10 days. But, let’s say you still have two weeks to go. You can still safely get your second vaccine without any issue,” said Dr. Barron.

“If you get exposed to COVID-19, or if you contract the illness in between your doses, you are to wait until you are out of your isolation or quarantine before you get your second dose,” said Dr. Robinson.

Doctors say its OK and normal to have concerns about a vaccine. The most important step to take is to talk with your own healthcare provider and get trusted information that is specific to you and your health.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.