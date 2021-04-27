Advertisement

No, you’re not imagining it: More people are out on the roads

I-25 and South Nevada in Colorado Springs.
I-25 and South Nevada in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Another sure sign things on the pandemic front are starting to improve: traffic is back!

According to AAA Colorado, more people are filling up their tanks than at almost any other point since March of last year.

“In fact,” AAA said in a news release Monday, “the latest [gasoline] demand reading is the highest spring number released by the Energy Information (EIA) in two years, and is only about 3 percent below the same week in 2019.”

Meaning people are hitting the road pretty close to pre-pandemic levels.

“As the vaccine roll out continues, consumer confidence continues to surge. That means more folks are traveling - and some are returning to work, so they’re commuting more,” said Cassie Tanner, deputy regional director of public affairs for AAA. “Sure, we’re paying more at the pump than we were a year ago, but more expensive gas prices tend to reflect a rebounding domestic economy - something we’ve all been hoping for since last year.”

On the down side, Coloradans on average are paying about $1.20 per gallon higher than this time last year. Prices seem to have leveled off some.

“They’ve increased only a penny on the week and five cents on the month -- pointing to the stabilization long anticipated as supply caught up to demand,” AAA said.

