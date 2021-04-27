Advertisement

‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to return to a “more normal lifestyle.”

Speaking on CBS This Morning, he was talking about new guidance on mask wearing that is expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday.

“The message is clear: ‘You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still in danger as well. So get vaccinated,’” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Up until now, other health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising everyone to continue wearing masks in public until more people are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday's Most Wanted for the week of April 26, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 26
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Stepmom in Gannon Stauch murder loses access to jail library, complicating her defense
Adre Baroz, nicknamed "Psycho," was the suspect in a nation-wide manhunt after the remains of...
Man known as ‘Psycho’ faces new charges in connection with the murder of a Colorado woman
Police car with lights
Bomb fragments found after explosion in northeast Springs
Missing teen Hermione “Manny” Torres.
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; Biden looks for path back to normal in fight against virus
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese immigrant in NYC
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on pandemic response
President Joe Biden is set for a prime-time address to Congress on Wednesday to mark his first...
Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion
A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume...
UPS stock hits all-time high on soaring demand for delivery