Firefighters battling house fire off Baptist Road

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire near Fox Run Regional Park.

The fire was reported around noon in the 900 block of Pinenut Court.

Some neighbors in the area say the fire may have been started by lightning, though this has not been confirmed by firefighters.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

