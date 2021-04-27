Advertisement

Firefighters battling house fire off Baptist Road

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in northern El Paso County.
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in northern El Paso County.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire near Fox Run Regional Park.

The fire was reported around noon in the 900 block of Pinenut Court.

Some neighbors in the area say the fire may have been started by lightning, though this has not been confirmed by firefighters.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

