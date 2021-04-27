Advertisement

Explosives unit called to a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday night

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Regional Explosives Unit was called to a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday night.

At about 8:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle. The neighborhood is near Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road on the southeast side of the city. The callers had found a handgun magazine and what they thought might be a grenade.

The Regional Explosives Unit determined the item thought to be a grenade was actually what police are describing as a “Smoke Device.”

The scene was cleared before 10 p.m.

The smoke device and handgun magazine were taken as evidence. It isn’t clear who left them there.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. April 24, 2021 at the intersection of...
Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested following fatal motorcycle crash
Monday's Most Wanted for the week of April 26, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 26
Police car with lights
1 killed in shooting in southeast Colorado Springs
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Stepmom in Gannon Stauch murder loses access to jail library, complicating her defense
Police car with lights
Bomb fragments found after explosion in northeast Springs

Latest News

Vaccine
Second COVID Shot: Common questions answered
Local providers answer common questions about the second COVID-19 vaccine dose
Local providers answer common questions about the second COVID-19 vaccine dose
Who sees rain and snow this week?
Cooling off Tuesday...rain/snow Tuesday night
Colorado College
Students, staff, and faculty required to get vaccinated against COVID-19