Explosives unit called to a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Regional Explosives Unit was called to a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday night.

At about 8:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle. The neighborhood is near Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road on the southeast side of the city. The callers had found a handgun magazine and what they thought might be a grenade.

The Regional Explosives Unit determined the item thought to be a grenade was actually what police are describing as a “Smoke Device.”

The scene was cleared before 10 p.m.

The smoke device and handgun magazine were taken as evidence. It isn’t clear who left them there.

