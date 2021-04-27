Advertisement

BREAKING: Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening

On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was causing major backups on I-25 Tuesday evening during rush hour.

Just after 4:30 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation was reporting the crash had multiple lanes closed on northbound I-25 near the Bijou exit.

Click here for a live traffic map.

The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major incident impacting traffic. It may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.

