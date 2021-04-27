Authorities in Colorado ask the public to be alert and stay vigilant to keep our neighborhoods and nation safe

DENVER (KKTV) - Multiple organizations including the FBI and Colorado Attorney General’s Office shared a message with the state on Monday, be alert and stay vigilant.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office added the news conference on Monday wasn’t to stir fear, but rather raise awareness.

Following a recent mass shooting in Boulder and a number of other attacks across the state and country, law enforcement agencies are asking the public to do their part in reporting incidents that could be a danger to an individual or the community.

“In light of the recent violent attacks in workplaces, stores, schools, and public places, and as pandemic restrictions ease across the nation, we ask you to stay alert,” a joint release from the Denver Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation reads. “We are not aware of any specific, credible threats at this time, but we ask the public to remain vigilant.”

The message is simple if you see something say something. If you’re noticing something suspicious or notice behavior that doesn’t seem quite right, you’re asked to contact law enforcement.

WHAT TO TELL LAW ENFORCEMENT IF YOU NOTICE SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS:

-Include who you saw. Whether it is a specific name, physical description or the clothes they were wearing

-What you saw. Be as detailed as possible.

-Where/when. Include a location and approximate time. The sooner you report it the better.

-Why. Explain why it seemed suspicious or unusual.

“We recognize that individuals themselves are not suspicious, behaviors are,” the release goes on to read. “We will review all reports submitted. Hopefully, the concern turns out to be non-threatening, but your information could save lives. Help us make the community safer. If you see something, say something.”

WHO DO YOU REPORT IT TO?

-If you feel there is immediate danger, you’re asked to call 911.

-If you feel it is suspicious activity that doesn’t put anyone in danger, you can contact local law enforcement such as a police department or sheriff’s office.

If it is something in a school setting, students have the option to report it anonymously through Safe2Tell by calling 1-877-542-7233.

-Colorado Attorney General’s Office - Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to the safety of themselves and others. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is a conduit of information for distributing anonymous tips to local law enforcement and school officials pursuant to state law. To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

-FBI Report tips anonymously and in a variety of languages by phone to 1-800-CALLFBI (national tipline), 303-629-7171 (Denver FBI Office), or online to https://tips.fbi.gov/.

The following agencies were part of Monday’s news conference:

The Denver Police Department, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Denver Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Colorado.

