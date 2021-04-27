1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash near Calhan

CALHAN, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle passenger was killed Tuesday morning when the bike crashed on Highway 24.

According to state troopers, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Harrisville Road and did not involve any other vehicles. The motorcycle took out a fence along the highway.

Both riders were transported to Colorado Springs hospitals. A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol says at least the passenger, and possibly both riders, were airlifted from the scene. The passenger, identified at this time only as a 33-year-old woman, died after reaching the hospital. The 36-year-old driver survived; the extent of his injuries is unknown. It’s unclear if one or both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The crash shut down Highway 24 just east of Calhan for much of the Tuesday morning commute.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

