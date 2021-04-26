Advertisement

Vote for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as the ‘Best Zoo in North America’

Photo courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
Photo courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People come from across the country and around the world to visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, and once again the zoo is in the running for “Best Zoo in North America!”

The organization behind the honor is USAToday’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Last year, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted the 4th best Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo in North America.

Click here to vote for the best zoo.

You can also vote for the “Best Exhibit in North America,” as the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is featured in this category.

Click here to vote for the best exhibit

Members of the public can cast votes one a day, every day through May 24 at 10 a.m.

Rankings will be announced on June 4.

