Voice of the consumer: Scammers looking to take advantage of ‘national vaccine passport’ idea

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There has been a lot of discussion lately surrounding the potential for COVID-19 vaccine passports. Right now, the U.S. government has not announced any plans to create a national vaccine passport — but according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scammers are already looking for ways to take advantage of the idea.

The passports would be a digital record of your vaccination status. It may be something like a QR code on your phone that you would scan to board a flight or get into a concert or other event.

First and foremost, be skeptical of any vaccine passport app that claims to be from the federal government. If you get an email, call or text message claiming a vaccine passport is required in the U.S., the BBB says this is likely a scam.

If you are planning to fly or attend an event, the BBB recommends checking with the company directly. Some airlines, sporting events and concert venues are requiring proof that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or that you’ve tested negative within a certain time period. Check with your airline or event venue beforehand, so you know what to expect when you get there.

Also, beware of scammers trying to sell fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. The FBI said fraudulent vaccine cards have been advertised online. The FBI is telling people not to buy these fake cards. According to a news release from the FBI, “the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal is a crime.”

You can report suspicious activity involving fake vaccine cards by calling 1-800-HHS-TIPS or visiting www.ic3.gov. You can also report scams to the BBB at www.BBB.org/ScamTracker.

This week, I also wanted to clarify what you can and cannot be charged for at your COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Recently, someone called our KKTV 11 newsroom and said they were asked for their insurance card at their vaccine appointment so the provider could charge a service fee. This person said they were unsure if this was allowed, and that’s why they reached out to us.

I asked the state for clarification. This is what a spokesperson for the Colorado State Joint Information Center told me: “The vaccine is free. Providers should not ask you to pay for the vaccine or other administrative costs, regardless of your insurance status. If you have insurance, the provider may seek reimbursement from your health insurance company for administration, but you should not be charged. Providers are not allowed to turn people away because of an inability to pay or current medical coverage status.”

The state health department said if a vaccine provider is demanding payment, you can report them by filling out a form at covid19.colorado.gov/VaccineConcerns. You can also call the state’s 24/7 vaccine hotline at 1-877-268-2926.

Remember, everyone 16 and up is now eligible to get vaccinated in Colorado. Call 2-1-1 or text “vaccine” to 667873 to get contact information for your preferred health care provider to sign up for a vaccine.

