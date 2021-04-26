Advertisement

Scammers target job seekers with fake job listings

Scammers are posing as employers to steal identities from job seekers, the FBI said.
Scammers are posing as employers to steal identities from job seekers, the FBI said.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The next time you get called for a job interview, it might be a scam.

The FBI said that scammers are posing as employers to steal identities from job seekers.

Some of them are even going so far as to interview applicants.

The scammers ask interviewees for bank account or credit card information, which they can use to steal money, open new accounts or create fake identities.

The scam has increased in frequency with so many people looking for work during the pandemic.

Last year, more than 16,000 people reported being victimized by employment scams, with losses totaling over $59 million.

Officials said job seekers should never provide private information to employers until after they are hired.

The FBI’s tips to avoid becoming a victim:

  • Conduct a web search of the hiring company using the company name only. Results with multiple websites for the same company may indicate fraud.
  • Legitimate companies will ask for personally identifiable information and bank account information after hiring. It is safer to give this information in person, but if in-person contact is not possible, you can conduct a video call with the potential employer to confirm identity, especially if the company has a directory against which to compare employee photos.
  • Never send money to someone you meet online, provide credit card information to an employer or provide bank account information to employers without verifying their identity.
  • Do not accept any job offers from companies that ask you to use your own bank account to transfer their money because a legitimate company will not ask for this.
  • Never share your Social Security number or other personal information that can be used to access your accounts with someone who does not need to know.
  • If you are a victim of an employment scam, report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. April 24, 2021 at the intersection of...
Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested following fatal motorcycle crash
Police car with lights
1 killed in shooting in southeast Colorado Springs
Firefighters battle an explosive garage fire early on the morning of April 25, 2021.
Colorado Springs couple escapes house fire
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Stepmom in Gannon Stauch murder loses access to jail library, complicating her defense
Shots fired during party near Cottonwood Creek Park

Latest News

FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
AP Exclusive: US will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world
FILE - This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense
The suspects made a grand entrance but it was all for naught when they were unable to take...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Crooks plow U-Haul through Denver bike shop
FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the...
Harris tells UN body it’s time to prepare for next pandemic