Longtime Rockies general manager stepping down

DENVER (KKTV) - Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich is stepping down, the team announced Monday.

The move was mutually agreed upon by both the Rockies and Bridich and is effective immediately, the ball club said.

Below is a statement released by the Rockies late Monday morning:

“The Colorado Rockies announced today that the club and Executive Vice President/General Manager Jeff Bridich have mutually agreed that Bridich will step down from his role, effective immediately.

Feasel, the club’s executive vice president/chief operating officer since 2010 and in his 26th season with the organization, has been named president/chief operating officer. He will now oversee baseball operations in addition to his current responsibilities leading all facets of the club’s business operations, including spearheading the organization’s role as host of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game festivities this July.

In his seventh season as General Manager, Bridich brings to a close 17 years with the Rockies organization. Bridich joined the Rockies baseball department in 2004 and rose to senior director of baseball operations in 2006, and then senior director of player development in 2011. Since being named GM in October 2014, Bridich oversaw the Rockies’ only consecutive playoff appearances in franchise history, in 2017 and 2018.

The organization will be appointing an interim general manager for the remainder of the season, and they will conduct a search for a permanent general manager once the 2021 MLB postseason has completed.”

