Park rangers reminding public to pick up food scraps; some assume items are biodegradable, but they’re not

(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:09 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local park ranger is reminding hikers and park-goers to not leave food scraps behind, as some people assume these items are biodegradable (hint: they’re not).

Park rangers are finding an increased amount of banana peels, orange peels, pistachio shells and more out in parks. Foods that may seem biodegradable -- but actually could take years to break down.

“The idea that it’s going to naturally biodegrade is maybe ultimately true, but I don’t think we want to have two years’ worth of banana peels or orange peels laying around at a trailhead,” said Park Ranger Wesley Hermann.

Even if just a small percentage of people are leaving these items behind, the litter can add up quickly. A large concern for park rangers is that litter is not a natural food source for wildlife. Animals may be attracted to scraps, which can alter their behavior.

“All of the sudden they’re hanging out near roads, they’re clustered together, they’re more likely to have negative interactions with people, more likely to have an accident with a vehicle,” said Hermann.

Park rangers are giving the public a simple, yet very important reminder: if you bring something into the park, bring it back out.

To read more about litter found on our trails, click here.

