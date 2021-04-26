Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 26

Monday's Most Wanted for the week of April 26, 2021.
Monday's Most Wanted for the week of April 26, 2021.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of sexually exploiting children tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

saunders

Jeshua Pivaral-Lopez, 32, has made multiple appearances on the wanted fugitives list since last year. Along with charges of sexual exploitation of a child, he faces charges of child prostitution. Pivaral-Lopez is described as 5-foot-8 and 290 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a white male.

poloa

Hale Poloa, 20, is accused of assault involving strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment. He’s described as an Asian Pacific male weighing 130 pounds and standing 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes.

cotton

Tessa Cotton-Fleury, 39, faces a long list of charges, including child abuse causing injury, criminal possession of an ID, obstruction of a peace officer, theft, and multiple drug charges. She is described as a 5-foot-9, 211-pound white female with brown hair and blue eyes.

sanchez

Thirty-year-old Ericka Sanchez is wanted on several charges, including motor vehicle theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation and ID theft. Sanchez is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.

daniels

Michael Daniels, 40, is wanted on multiple assault charges, including assault causing injury. He is described as a 5-foot-8 Black male weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

herrera

Maria Herrera-Justo is accused of assault causing serious bodily injury. She is described as 5-foot-7 and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is a white female.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

