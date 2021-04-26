Advertisement

MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs

Missing teen Hermione “Manny” Torres.
Missing teen Hermione “Manny” Torres.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public for help with locating a missing teen.

Authorities shared a photo of 13-year-old Hermione “Manny” Torres Monday evening. You can view the picture at the top and bottom of this article. It has been more than 24 hours since she was last heard from or seen.

Torres was last seen in the 500 block of S. Prospect St. The neighborhood is just west of Prospect Lake and east of downtown Colorado Springs. She is considered a runaway by police.

The family of Torres tells 11 News she has been missing since 4 p.m. on Sunday.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

