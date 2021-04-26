Man known as ‘Psycho’ faces new charges in connection with the murder of a Colorado woman

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - More charges are being brought forth against a man known as “Psycho.”

Adre Baroz, AKA Psycho, is facing new charges in connection with the investigation involving human remains located in the San Luis Valley area and missing persons cases in late 2020.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared details on the new charges filed by the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Monday. The new charges include first-degree murder, tampering with deceased human remains, and first-degree assault. The charges are related to the murder of 31-year-old Korina Arroyo of Monte Vista.

Baroz has already been charged in the murders of Myron Martinez, Shayla Hammel, Selena Esquibel, and Xavier Zeven Garcia.

Baroz continues to be held at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

The only official identifications made in the San Luis Valley human remains investigation include Martinez and Hammel, according to the CBI.

Baroz was arrested back in November after a disturbing discovery on a Colorado property in San Luis Valley.

Conejos County law enforcement and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were not looking for remains when they jointly executed a search warrant at a property near the town of Los Sauces on Nov. 10, 2020. They were looking for Baroz, who was wanted for allegedly stealing vehicles and equipment. When authorities were on the property, they discovered multiple sets of human remains.

Soon after, a nationwide manhunt was underway for Baroz before he was taken into custody.

Other arrests have been made in the cases. Click here for more on the investigation.

