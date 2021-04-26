Advertisement

EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a...
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a vaccination campaign in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:40 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it’s launched legal action against vaccine maker AstraZeneca for failing to respect the terms of its contract with the EU.

Spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker says “the Commission has started last Friday legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advance purchase agreement.”

He said Monday that the reason for the legal action was that “some terms of the contract have not been respected” and that “the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure a timely delivery of doses.”

AstraZeneca’s contract with the European Union foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among the 27 member countries, with option for a further 100 million.

But only 30 million doses were delivered in the first quarter of 2021, and the company says it can only provide 70 million in the second quarter, rather than the 180 million it had promised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. April 24, 2021 at the intersection of...
Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested following fatal motorcycle crash
Police car with lights
1 killed in shooting in southeast Colorado Springs
Firefighters battle an explosive garage fire early on the morning of April 25, 2021.
Colorado Springs couple escapes house fire
Shots fired during party near Cottonwood Creek Park
Green Mountain Falls, CO.
Ground breaks on Skyspace art piece in Green Mountain Falls

Latest News

Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Stepmom in Gannon Stauch murder loses access to jail library, complicating her defense
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Scammers looking to take advantage of ‘national vaccine passport’ idea
Apple's new products for 2021 have been revealed.
Consumer watch: Apple unveils Airtags and more
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina