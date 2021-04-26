CSU-Pueblo women’s soccer wins first RMAC Championship in shootout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado State University Pueblo women’s soccer team won its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship after beating Westminster College 5-4 on a PK shootout after battling the Griffins to a 2-2 (2OT) tie through regulation, Sunday at UCCS’ Mountain Lion Stadium.

The ThunderWolves were led by RMAC Tournament MVP Nicole Genis (So., San Jose, Costa Rica) as she made an all important save in the second shot attempt by Westminster.Faith Meredith (Jr., Cheyenne, Wyo.), Cara Siegel (Sr., Pueblo, Colo.), Sabrina Bridwell (Jr., Longmont, Colo.) and Litzy Serna (Sr., West Jordan, Utah) all were named to the All-Tournament team.Competing in their second consecutive shootout in the tournament, CSU Pueblo’s Madison Jepperson (Sr., Cottonwood Heights, Utah), Shelby Ransom (So., Lakewood, Colo.), Cortney Cowles (Fr., Colorado Springs, Colo.), Serna and Nieto all were successful in their shootout attempts.

In the match, Meredith led the squad with three shots and Siegel finished with two shots. CSU Pueblo finished with nine shots including four landing on frame.Westminster scored first in the 10th minute following a flurry of shots and rebounds at the net. CSU Pueblo responded in the 22nd minute when Meredith connected on a shot from the right side in to the back of the net.The Griffins responded with another goal in the 30th minute and took the 2-1 lead into intermission.At the break, CSU Pueblo managed six shots and one corner kick.In the second half, the ThunderWolves scored the equalizer in the 59th minute when Siegel hit a shot from the far left side that hooked left and just inside the far post into the net and a 2-2 tie.

Over the final thirty minutes of regulation, the Pack defensive center backs of Bridwell and Jordin Schaller (Jr., Colorado Springs, Colo.) captained the ship and helped to fend off several key shots.In the two overtime periods, CSU Pueblo recorded a shot on goal and was called offside one time.

The ThunderWolves called upon the same five players to step up and they all were cool, calm and collected as they approached the ball.Genis made her second save in a shootout which proved to be difference in the match.