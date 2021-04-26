CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Crooks plow U-Haul through Denver bike shop

DENVER (KKTV) - Two thieves went to great lengths to break into a Cherry Creek-area bike shop last week.

It blew up in their faces.

“I mean, clearly these are not the brightest people,” said eBikes USA owner and President Houshmand Moarefi.

The crooks made a dramatic show of bursting into the shop, as captured on video below.

But their ambitions were immediately thwarted when they discovered all the bikes were locked.

“They didn’t get anything,” Moarefi said.

Unfortunately, the family-owned store still lost tens of thousands in damages, Moarefi told 11 News sister station CBS Denver. At least 16 high-end e-bikes were damaged, along with windows, carpet, and more.

“At this point, I estimate the damages will exceed $100,000 just in bicycles and the storefront, but obviously it’s too early on to tell what the real impact is.”

For now, the suspects remain at large. Moarefi told CBS Denver he sent the surveillance video to U-Haul so that the company could investigate who may have been driving.

