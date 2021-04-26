Bomb fragments found after explosion in northeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating an explosion after a blown-up toilet and bomb fragments were discovered Sunday night.

Numerous residents in the area of Dublin and Academy reported hearing a loud blast just after 9:30 p.m. Police and firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Dublin, where they found evidence of a detonation behind a business.

“CSFD and officers located a blown-up chemical toilet ... upon closer inspection of the area, parts of a bomb were located,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Officers searched the area further and found no other bombs. As of Monday morning, there are no suspects in the incident.

