2 fires extinguished along I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two small fires were quickly extinguished after sparking along I-25 in Pueblo late Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the Pueblo Fire Department says the fires started about 150 meters apart on the northbound side of the interstate. The Highway 50 bypass on-ramp was shut down for a short time but there were otherwise minimal traffic impacts. Several trees and large bushes were destroyed but no property was damaged.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental. Fire department spokesperson Woody Percival told 11 News that fires along roadways are usually started by a discarded cigarette or something vehicle-related like sparking chains.

Fire danger is high Monday due to a combination of dry air, warm temperatures, and windy conditions.

