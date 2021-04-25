Switchbacks FC draw in downtown Weidner Field debut

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Downtown soccer is here to stay.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played to a 2-2 draw Saturday against Orange County SC in the inaugural game at the new Weidner Field. With construction complete, the $47 million dollar stadium opened its gates to guests for the first time ever, located in the southwest corner of downtown Colorado Springs at W Cimarron St. and Sahwatch St.

Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry scored both goals for the home team in its friendly matchup against Orange County. Switchbacks officials say the game was sold out, with 2,200 fans in attendance. At max capacity, the new Weidner Field can hold 8,000 fans.

The Switchbacks will open the USL Championship season May 1 on the road against San Antonio FC, before returning to Weidner Field for the official home opener May 21 against New Mexico United.

