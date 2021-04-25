Advertisement

Shots fired during party near Cottonwood Creek Park

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fight escalated into a shooting at a house party in northeast Springs overnight.

Officers were called to a home on Point of the Rock Drive on reports of gunshots just after 4 a.m. Partygoers had already scattered when police arrived. Officers recovered several shell casing at the scene but did not find any victims. Police have not said whether there was any property damage.

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been announced.

The neighborhood is located south of Dublin and Montarbor.

