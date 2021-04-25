Advertisement

Colorado Springs couple escapes overnight house fire

Firefighters battle an explosive garage fire early on the morning of April 25, 2021.
Firefighters battle an explosive garage fire early on the morning of April 25, 2021.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters credit a couple’s smoke alarms for saving their lives when a fire broke out in a home garage overnight.

According to officials, the homeowners were woken up by the alarms and were able to escape without injury.

Flames could be seen down the block as crews pulled up at the scene in northeast Colorado Springs around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A second alarm was called, and 40 firefighters altogether responded to battle the blaze.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out within an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

