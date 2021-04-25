Advertisement

Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested following fatal motorcycle crash

Police say the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. April 24, 2021 at the intersection of...
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver is facing several charges after police say he fled the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The suspect driver was allegedly making an unprotected left turn from North Academy onto Rebecca Lane at the exact moment the motorcycle rider was crossing the intersection. The rider crashed into the SUV.

“Arriving officers found the white SUV fled the scene prior to their arrival,” a police lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter. “They also found the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured. Despite lifesaving efforts from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the motorcyclist died on scene.”

Officers later found and arrested the suspect a half-mile from the crash site. Identified as 45-year-old Rolando Chavez-Mendez, he is facing DUI and vehicular homicide charges, as well as charges of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality and careless driving involving death.

The motorcyclist has not been identified at the time of this writing.

