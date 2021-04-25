Advertisement

2,000+ vaccine slots remaining Sunday and Monday at Broadmoor World Arena

Community vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in March 2021.
Community vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in March 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re still needing a vaccine, or if you’re a vaccine “orphan” looking for a second dose, the Broadmoor World Arena has roughly 2,000 slots still available Sunday and Monday.

The clinic offers drive-up services, so patients don’t even have to leave the comfort of their own cars to get the life-saving shot. Appointments are available Friday-Monday.

Centura announced earlier in the month that the site would also give second doses to people who got a first dose elsewhere but for one reason or another were not able to get a second appointment. When signing up, select “2nd Dose Only.”

All appointments at the World Arena through the 26th are for Pfizer.

Click here to register.

