2,000+ vaccine slots remaining Sunday and Monday at Broadmoor World Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re still needing a vaccine, or if you’re a vaccine “orphan” looking for a second dose, the Broadmoor World Arena has roughly 2,000 slots still available Sunday and Monday.

The Broadmoor World Arena site in Colorado Springs (El Paso County)

2000+ appointment available today and tomorrow (Monday, April 26)

👉 Sign up for appointments at https://t.co/hTxncXMBe7. Appointment required. — CO - Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) April 25, 2021

The clinic offers drive-up services, so patients don’t even have to leave the comfort of their own cars to get the life-saving shot. Appointments are available Friday-Monday.

Centura announced earlier in the month that the site would also give second doses to people who got a first dose elsewhere but for one reason or another were not able to get a second appointment. When signing up, select “2nd Dose Only.”

All appointments at the World Arena through the 26th are for Pfizer.

Click here to register.

