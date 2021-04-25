2,000+ vaccine slots remaining Sunday and Monday at Broadmoor World Arena
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re still needing a vaccine, or if you’re a vaccine “orphan” looking for a second dose, the Broadmoor World Arena has roughly 2,000 slots still available Sunday and Monday.
The clinic offers drive-up services, so patients don’t even have to leave the comfort of their own cars to get the life-saving shot. Appointments are available Friday-Monday.
Centura announced earlier in the month that the site would also give second doses to people who got a first dose elsewhere but for one reason or another were not able to get a second appointment. When signing up, select “2nd Dose Only.”
All appointments at the World Arena through the 26th are for Pfizer.
