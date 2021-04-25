1 killed in shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs overnight is under investigation.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Delta Drive a little after 3 Sunday morning on reports of a shooting and found a dead man after getting on scene. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with knowledge that can help in the case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.