Advertisement

1 killed in shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

Police car with lights
Police car with lights(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs overnight is under investigation.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Delta Drive a little after 3 Sunday morning on reports of a shooting and found a dead man after getting on scene. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with knowledge that can help in the case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A page from a Ku Klux Klan Membership Ledger, Greater Denver Area, 1924–26.
History Colorado shares thousands of entries from 2 KKK ledgers and the public is able to search for names and keywords
Robbery suspects get away with cash, still on-the-run
Global SuperTanker.
Global SuperTanker, based in Colorado Springs, is ceasing operations
One man is in custody after a single car crash around 2 a.m. Saturday near Club Manor Drive and...
Pueblo police take one man into custody after car crash
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother

Latest News

Firefighters battle an explosive garage fire early on the morning of April 25, 2021.
Colorado Springs couple escapes overnight house fire
KKTV
WATCH: The late Don Ward honored through the Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year Award
Police say the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. April 24, 2021 at the intersection of...
Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested following fatal motorcycle crash
Strong wind and warmth Sunday
Warm & Windy Sunday