WATCH: The late Don Ward honored through the Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year Award

Many of you knew Don. He was a proud Doherty High School grad and a CU alum. He’s been part of the KKTV family since 2006. Colorado Springs was his home. He was surrounded by family and friends as he worked in the city he loved.

He unexpectedly passed away in 2020 while hiking in the Rocky Mountains with a close friend. His memory will live on through his countless contributions to the community both as a journalist and as a person.

Don was honored this year by the Colorado Association of Broadcasters through the Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year Award.

We encourage everyone, whether you knew of Don or not, to watch the video at the top of this article as we continue to remember and honor “TV’s Don Ward.”

Don was an avid fan of the theater and was a champion of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. In honor of Don and his love for the local performing arts community, his family has established the Don Ward Memorial Theatre Fund. Donations will help continue his legacy by sponsoring musical theater artists behind the scenes, on stage, and in the orchestra pit.

Said Producing Artistic Director Scott RC Levy of the legacy Don leaves:

“I received news on the evening of August 24 that our friend, Don Ward, passed away suddenly. Don LOVED the theatre, particularly musicals, and was always willing to promote our shows to the whole community. Never just an audience member, Don and I would have many conversations about his latest theatre trip to New York or London, and he was always so proud of our work, especially if his sister or nieces and nephews were in the production. Don appeared on our stage in 1979 in a production of Oliver, and his spirit will always be part of the theatre company at the Fine Arts Center. Don’s generosity through the years ensured that the whole community would be aware of the work at the FAC Theatre Company. We are eternally grateful.”

To donate to the Don Ward Memorial Theatre Fund, click here. Donations can also be mailed to:

Fine Arts Center/Don Ward Memorial Theatre Fund

30 W. Dale St.

Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80903

You can read some of his online blogs, “The Written Ward” by clicking here.