PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pueblo, near the corner of West Arroyo Avenue and Spruce Street, is offering COVID-19 vaccines all day Saturday until 6 p.m.

These vaccines are part of a walk up clinic and is open to everyone 16-years-old and older.

Walk up COVID vaccinations all day at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pueblo, corner of Arroyo and Spruce. No waiting. Open until 6pm to everyone 16+. #CoVaccine pic.twitter.com/vZ8kmivgIz — FEMA Region 8 (@femaregion8) April 24, 2021

