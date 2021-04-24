Tapia’s solo HR in 9th lifts Rockies over Phillies 5-4

DENVER (AP) - Raimel Tapia hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and Colorado Rockies rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4.

Trevor Story, C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson also homered for Colorado, which has won three straight. The Rockies trailed by two runs twice before Tapia ended it with a shot over the scoreboard in right off closer Hector Neris.

It was his third homer of the season.

4/23/2021 10:30:19 PM (GMT -6:00)