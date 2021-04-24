State announces Colorado vaccine providers can go back to administering doses of Johnson & Johnson with updated warning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the announcement from the FDA and CDC that providers should resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, state officials in Colorado are giving vaccine providers the green light to do so.

The Colorado Joint Vaccine Task Force and CDPHE announced Friday night that providers can proceed with using the J&J vaccine right away. The vaccine is also known as Janssen. However, the approval from the FDA and CDC comes with a warning of rare and severe blood clots that could be tied to this particular vaccine.

Click here for more information on schedule a vaccine appointment in Colorado.

“We are happy to have this highly effective, one-dose vaccine back as an option for Coloradans,” said Dr. Eric France, CDPHE chief medical officer. “We appreciate the caution the CDC and FDA took to evaluate the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are ready to ramp back up distribution as quickly as possible.”

According to a press release from the FDA and CDC, the two agencies have determined the following:

-Use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine should be resumed in the United States.

-The FDA and CDC have confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

-The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.

-At this time, the available data suggest that the chance of TTS occurring is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk.

Health care providers administering the vaccine and vaccine recipients or caregivers should review the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers, which have been revised to include information about the risk of this syndrome, which has occurred in a very small number of people who have received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

“Vaccine safety and the health and safety of all Coloradans is a top priority,” Dr. France added. “The CDC and FDA conducted this investigation and review out of an abundance of caution and is a result of their long-standing and ongoing safety monitoring processes of all vaccines.”

Vaccine providers are required to report any adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

