Southern Colorado Law Enforcement agencies team up for drug take-back day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law Enforcement agencies across Southern Colorado have teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for this year’s drug take-back day. On Saturday, people can drop off unneeded substances or other medications from your medicine cabinets at several different locations.

The goal of this program is to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction in the community by providing a safe way for people to get rid of excess, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

The locations where you can drop them off are:

Pueblo:

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office West Sub-Station, 320 Joe Martinez Blvd

Pueblo Rural Fire Station, 29912 U.S. Highway 50 E (between Wago Drive and 30th Lane)

Valley Health Mart Pharmacy, 4493 Bent Brothers Blvd. Colorado City

Colorado Springs:

Police Operations Center - 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North - 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Security Fire Station 1 - 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

All Pueblo and Colorado Springs locations will be accepting prescription drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

