Several Saturday morning flights delayed due to fog at Denver International Airport
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Denver International Airport, dense fog is causing some flights to be delayed early Saturday morning.
According to the FAA, low visibilty in the area surrounding the airport is delaying some arriving flights between one hour and one hour and fifteen minutes. The weather is reportedly expected to clear up later this afternoon.
If you are flying out of DIA or have someone flying in this morning, you can check your flight status here.
