Several Saturday morning flights delayed due to fog at Denver International Airport

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Denver International Airport, dense fog is causing some flights to be delayed early Saturday morning.

Delays around an hour and diverts are possible this morning due to low visibility. Thanks for waiting out the fog with us! #cowx pic.twitter.com/GXEInquuWM — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) April 24, 2021

According to the FAA, low visibilty in the area surrounding the airport is delaying some arriving flights between one hour and one hour and fifteen minutes. The weather is reportedly expected to clear up later this afternoon.

If you are flying out of DIA or have someone flying in this morning, you can check your flight status here.

