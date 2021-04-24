Robbery suspects get away with cash, still on-the-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are still looking for suspects allegedly involved in a robbery late Friday night. Police responded to calls of a robbery with a weapon near South Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road in Colorado Springs.

Officers say two men went into a business with guns and demanded money, they fled the scene and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. If you have any information, call police right away at 719-444-7000.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.