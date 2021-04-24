Pueblo police take one man into custody after car crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in custody after a single car crash around 2 a.m. Saturday. Pueblo Police were called to the area near Club Manor Drive and Highway 50 West after a jeep reportedly ended on its top right in front of the T-Mobile store.

No one was inside and witnesses tell police they saw a man with blonde hair run away from the scene.

Later, officers located Anthony Moore in the area and took him into custody. He is reportedly wanted on a no-bond, felony warrant for assualt, robbery and false imprisonment.

