“Motorless Morning” event kicks off at Garden of the Gods Saturday

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department held the first “motorless monday” event on Saturday.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department held their fifth “motorless monday” event on Saturday. No motor vehicles will be allowed in the park from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 24.

During this event, visitors can park their vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site.

The park will reopen to motor vehicles after 12 p.m.

The department plans to bring back the Early Bird Hike & Bikes event this year, and are usually monthly weekday motorless events from 5-8 a.m. This event was put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the Early Bird Hike & Bikes will take place from 5-8 a.m. on the last Wednesday of the following months: May 26, June 30, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29.

