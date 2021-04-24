Advertisement

Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a...
Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a pool noodle battle royale in an open green space in Air Park on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name.(Kenneth Ferriera | Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Global SuperTanker.
Global SuperTanker, based in Colorado Springs, is ceasing operations
Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained
A page from a Ku Klux Klan Membership Ledger, Greater Denver Area, 1924–26.
History Colorado shares thousands of entries from 2 KKK ledgers and the public is able to search for names and keywords
Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Crime Scene Tape
Body found in Fountain Creek as an investigation by police continues

Latest News

Beautiful weekend!
Warm & Windy Sunday
Green Mountain Falls, CO.
Ground breaks on Skyspace art piece in Green Mountain Falls
The front of the Old Ingledew Whiskey bottle says it's from Evans & Ragland in La Grange,...
Oldest known bottle of whiskey to be auctioned
Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pueblo, near the corner of Arroyo and Spruce, is offering COVID-19...
Walk up COVID-19 vaccines available in Pueblo until 6 p.m. Saturday