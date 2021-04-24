Advertisement

History Colorado shares thousands of entries from 2 KKK ledgers and the public is able to search for names and keywords

A page from a Ku Klux Klan Membership Ledger, Greater Denver Area, 1924–26.
A page from a Ku Klux Klan Membership Ledger, Greater Denver Area, 1924–26.(Katie Bush courtesy History Colorado, MSS.366)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Newly published documents appear to show just how widespread white supremacy was in Colorado nearly a century ago.

History Colorado is now sharing more than 1,300 pages from two Ku Klux Klan (KKK) membership books. The names, addresses, and personal information of the people inside cover the Denver area and beyond, according to a press release from History Colorado. The information was collected for administrative purposes in the 1920s. History Colorado states this time period represents the “peak of the Klan’s influence” in Colorado.

“This historic record demonstrates the pervasiveness of white supremacy in Colorado’s history and impels us to examine how it persists today,” said Dawn DiPrince, History Colorado’s chief operating officer. “Working towards equity and justice requires that we examine these truths while also learning from the powerful Colorado stories of individual and collective resistance.”

Click here to view the ledgers which include nearly 30,000 entries of people affiliated with the KKK. Thanks to Optical Character Recognition, the public is able to search through the documents.

