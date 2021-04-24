Ground breaks on Skyspace art piece in Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado is about to get something that not many places in the country have, a Skyspace art piece.

Ground was broken Saturday on the piece in Green Mountain Falls as work begins after years of waiting.

This will be the only Skyspace installation in Colorado, and the only one in the world nestled into the side of a mountain.

To say the Green Mountain Falls is excited is an understatement.

“To answer your question, how does it feel? It feels great and it feels liberating,” Christian Keesee, Chairman of the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation said.

The small town officially has green light to move forward with the art piece, but it wasn’t an easy task. The town had to jump through hoops to annex the land and convinced world-renown artist James Turrell to do the job.

“Two or three years ago, we made a visit to Mr. Turrell’s office in Flagstaff, Arizona, and spoke to him about what our mission was and what it was we were trying to do in Green Mountain Falls,” Keesee said. “And he totally bought in.”

Town leaders say this is huge.

“For a town this size to get such a predominant, nationally-known artist to have an installation, that’s a big deal,” Mayor Jane Newberry said.

Especially after a rough year for tourist towns, Green Mountain Falls is looking forward--not only to this art piece--but healing too.

“You see so much and you hear so much about depression and how important it is to get outside--get in that positive light, enjoy what’s around you,” Newberry added. “This is going to be a way to still even socially-distance and be outside, but just something positive and new and creative.”

Construction begins right away on the piece.

It is expected to be unveiled in July at the end of the Green Box Arts Festival.

