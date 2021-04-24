Advertisement

Governor Polis Announces Launch of Western Slope Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Route

Colorado Mobile Vaccine clinic bus
Colorado Mobile Vaccine clinic bus(Governor Jared Polis)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - As part of Governor Polis’ Vaccines for All efforts, he announced the launch of a new mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic route along the Western Slope.

The route began on Saturday and will run for at least 3 months. The mobile cliinc plans to make stops in Dillon, Keystone, & Breckenridge in Summit County, Edwards in Eagle County, New Castle & Rifle in Garfield County, Hayden & Steamboat in Routt County, Craig in Moffat County as well as Orchard Mesa, Clifton, Grand Junction & Fruita in Mesa county, and many more.

Governor Polis hopes making vaccines more readily available will help more people feel safe against the COVID-19 virus. “These mobile vaccination sites play a key part in our state’s fight to end this pandemic, and with today’s recommendation from the FDA to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we are hopeful we can get even more shots into arms and save lives in hard-to-reach communities. If you’re without a car or have limited transportation options, we are committed to bringing the vaccine to you. There are no more excuses. By making a plan today to get the vaccine as soon as possible, you are protecting yourself, your family, and your community,” said Governor Polis.

These clinics will be giving out free doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will schedule follow up shots on a return trip. No health insurance or ID is required to get the vaccine and appointments are encouraged, but not mandatory. You can sign up for your mobile vaccine here.

The mobile clinics are able to administer 500 vaccines per day and each clinic can serve up to six individuals at a time.

Next week, another mobile vaccine clinic route will begin in Southwest Colorado. This route will serve the San Luis Valley and the San Juan Basin areas.

Multiple mobile vaccination sites are currently operating routes in Southeast Colorado, making stops in Ordway, La Junta, Las Animas and Lamar, and in Northeast Colorado, making stops in Eaton, Fort Morgan, Sterling, and Yuma.

To learn more about Colorado vaccination sites, click here.

